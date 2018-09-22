Police responded to the Highland Glen neighborhood on the Southside Friday evening at a home listed to former NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies surrounded a home that Gaffney has listed previously as his address.

Someone was taken into custody, but it is unconfirmed who it was. Multiple neighbors report seeing the man fitting the description of Gaffney being taken into custody.

Neighbors also told First Coast News they saw guns drawn by police during the standoff.

First Coast News reached out to JSO who said they weren't likely to release information at the scene.

