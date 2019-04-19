The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

They say that Asha Carter was reported missing on Friday around 3 a.m. She's described as being 5'6, 150 lbs.

The photos were taken from Walgreen’s located on 3rd Street North on a day before her disappearance.

She was last seen wearing a teal sweatshirt, black leggings with a large pink bag.

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339. Email – scurrier@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.