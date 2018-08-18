The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who witnesses say took off in his truck after dragging a female with him.

Police say the reported domestic violence situation started when a female exited a moving pickup truck along US1 N, near Palencia. The woman reportedly ran to a nearby construction site and asked a citizen there to help her.

Surveillance footage shows the pickup truck pulling back into the construction site, where witnesses tell police the "boyfriend" forcibly took control of the female and pulled her back to the truck.

SJCSO says the female asked witnesses on scene to contact law enforcement, confirming that this was indeed her boyfriend. When one of the citizens attempted to intervene, the suspect made threatening motions to harm the individual.

Police say the suspect then forced the woman back into the truck and headed North on US1 towards Jacksonville.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man with Hawaiian board shorts, no shirt, approximately 6'02", and well tanned.

If you have any information on this incident or suspect, you can call SJCSO at 904-824-8304 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

