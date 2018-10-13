A man and his son are believed to have both drowned near Huguenot Park.

The man was said to be in his 30s and the child was said to be between the ages of 7 and 10, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said they are near the park in the "recovery stage" after the father and son were swept away into the Fort George River.

A call came in around 4:30 p.m. which reported seeing a man with a child in his arms in the river. Police are still searching for the two.

This marks the second and third drowning today. Earlier a 7-year-old boy reported drowned in the Drayton Park gated community on Jacksonville's Southside.

BREAKING: JSO says they are in a “recovery stage” after a man and his son were reportedly swept away in Ft. George River as they were fishing @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/4jbTellQ2c — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 13, 2018

