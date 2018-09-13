UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. - A second suspect detained. Two additional subjects still believed to be in the area. The search continues for the remaining two.

UPDATE 6 a.m. - St. Johns County Sheriff tells First Coast News they have arrested one of the suspects from the footage found in the woods along Usina Rd. The search continues for the remaining three.

______________________

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for two remaining suspects from an early morning deadly shooting in a neighborhood near the St. Augustine Outlet Malls area.

Police initially responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after a resident heard gunshots ringing out at a next door residence off Cowan Road.

The SJSO says that on their way to the scene, deputies passed a white vehicle fleeing the area. As they turned around to investigate the vehicle, SJSO says they found it abandoned at the end of Old Tyme Ave.

Additional police who continued to the scene of the shooting located a dead man outside the residence on Cowan Rd.

Accompanied by K-9 unit, deputies reportedly began searching for the occupants of the vehicle in the nearby woods.

Police were unable to locate the suspects, but have obtained surveillance footage of suspects fleeing the white vehicle from a nearby residence.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the St. Johns County Sheriff tells First Coast News they have arrested one of the suspects from the footage found in the woods along Usina Rd.

The Sheriff says the investigation and search for the suspects is ongoing and anyone who sees anything in the area that looks suspicious or related to this incident are urged to call 911 immediately.

