JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting during a reported robbery at a check-cashing businesses in the Arlington area.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they were called to Checks Cashed at the intersection of University Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officers told First Coast News they are searching for the gunman. Police said the shooting happened during a reported robbery.

The area is taped off and there is construction nearby, so drivers are urged to be careful when passing through the area.