MCLEAN, Va. — Police are investigating reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean, Virginia. The building is home to USAToday and several other businesses.

Fairfax County police tweeted at 12:16 p.m. that they were investigating the reports at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

An employee said they were being evacuated from the building.

Authorities have not confirmed any shots were fired or injuries were reported at this time.

The Gannett Building houses the USA Today offices.

Earlier this year, the company that owns WUSA9, TEGNA, moved their offices out of the building in question.

This comes just a few days after two mass shootings in the U.S. that left more than 30 people dead.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

