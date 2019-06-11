Jacksonville police are looking for a missing five-year-old girl in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Taylor Rose Williams who was last seen in her home around midnight wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants.

An adult told police that they noticed the child was not in her room and the back door to the home was unlocked.

Police say that Taylor is 3-feet-tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone having seen or who may the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Taylor.

Missing girl

FDLE