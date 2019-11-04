A 19-year-old Jacksonville woman fell to her death Tuesday night at the Holiday Inn Resort Daytona Beach Oceanfront after she had threatened other visitors at the hotel who had called security on her, police said.

A Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officer who was patrolling the beach behind the hotel saw the woman fall from the sixth floor, according to a police report. He ran to her but couldn’t find a pulse.

Wednesday police identified the victim as Alexis Carroll of Jacksonville.

“I saw a body tumbling,” said Stanley Crockett of Lawrenceville, Ga., who had been staying in the room below Carroll.

Witnesses told police that Carroll had been in Room 602. Those staying in Room 601 heard a disturbance coming from next door, the report stated.

The witnesses heard yelling between a man and a woman and eventually saw a woman with her feet planted on the balcony while holding the railing and leaning backward, police said.

The man in Room 602 — identified in the report as her boyfriend, Tyler Bell — coaxed Carroll off the balcony, but one of the witnesses had already called the front desk, the report stated.

Security showed up and left. Afterward, Carroll reappeared on the balcony and began yelling at the people next door for calling security, police said. A woman staying with Crockett in the room below also heard the commotion and called the front desk, according to police. Crockett said Carroll began yelling at his date, too, and ran downstairs to confront her.

Crockett said his date was an off-duty law enforcement officer from Georgia and he declined to give her name, but the police report identified her as Faynatte Spaulding. Crockett said Carroll spat on Spaulding and struck her. Crockett, Carroll’s boyfriend and another male witness intervened and Carroll returned to her room, Crockett said.

Other witnesses told police Carroll was screaming and they heard breaking glass seconds before the fall, the report stated. They heard her scream one last time and went back outside. That’s when they saw Carroll lying on the ground, police said.

A video camera on the Holiday Inn property showed Carroll hanging off the balcony and Bell trying to pull her to safety approximately five times, police said.

Click here to read more from the Florida Times-Union.