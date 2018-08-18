Two people have been detained following a deadly shooting in Arlington Friday night.

Officers responded to 3000 W Dalehurst Dr. where police say they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, an approximately 32-year-old white male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Two individuals were detained at the scene and all three parties appeared to know each other, according to police. Neighbors reported hearing an argument before shots rang out.

The two individuals will be interviewed at JSO's homicide office. There are no outstanding suspects, according to JSO.

