An investigation is underway after a child was found unresponsive in the Beauclerc neighborhood near Baymeadows and later pronounced dead.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday police were dispatched to the 8800 block of Old Kings Road in reference to an unresponsive child. When they got there, police were told that first responders took a child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

JSO Homicide Detectives were notified and responded. At this time, police say it's early in the investigation and they do not suspect foul play.

Police could not release any information about the child's age, nature of death or where the child was found specifically.

They have notified the Department of Children and Families about the incident, per standard procedure.

JSO is working to determine who was inside the residence and how they were involved in the incident.