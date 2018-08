The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday night that they are investigating an undetermined death on the Northside.

JSO tweeted shortly after that the death was a drowning of a child in the 6700 block of Buffalo Ave.

#JSO is working a drowning of a child in the 6700 block of Buffalo Avenue. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 5, 2018

First Coast News has a crew at the scene and JSO said they will address the media later Saturday night.

© 2018 WTLV