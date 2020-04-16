JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police in Jacksonville searched late into the night for a driver they say tried to run over two officers following a brief car chase.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at 30th Street and Phoenix Avenue in the Tallyrand area.

Police say they were in the area working an undercover narcotics investigation when they saw a vehicle without its lights on speed through multiple stop signs. Officers gave chase until they reached a dead end road. Police say that's when the driver turned around and drove straight towards two of the officers.

Officers fired several shots at the car. Police say they eventually spotted the car again but the driver had vanished. They say there's no signs that anyone was shot, and no arrests have been made.