A father and son were discovered shot inside their home in the 5900 block of Mimosa Lane early Sunday morning. According to Rowlett Police the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the 41-year-old father shot and killed his 11-year-old son and then himself.

Rowlett Police stated that the father was going through marital problems, which he had previously made statements about.

When police arrived on scene, the father was pronounced deceased.

The child was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Lake Pointe where he was also pronounced deceased.

According to Police, the boy attended Coyle Middle School and the Rowlett Police Department will work closely with Garland ISD to help students cope with the news.

This is an ongoing investigation and the victims' names are not being released at this point.

