A man died at Phoebus Auction Gallery Tuesday afternoon after a gun went off inside the business on East Mellen Street.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting around 2:45 p.m. When police got to the auction house, they found that an employee had been shot. Detectives said his coworker was handling a gun when it went off. They were looking into the specific chain of events that led up to the deadly shooting.

Caleb Devito, General Manager of the Pint at Phoebus, works just three doors down from The Phoebus Auction Gallery and says he was working when he noticed police.

"I was working at a table, noticed some blue lights, came out to the whole street filled with police," Devito recounted. "Firefighters, ambulances, police detectives, just a big scene. No one knew what was happening."

Devito says that this is sad for the entire Phoebus community, especially East Mellen Street.

"Crime doesn't really happen too much in Phoebus on this street anyways, so it was just kind of a shock to everybody. It's a whole community on this street, everybody's going door-to-door. A lot of people are just sad,” Devito said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC