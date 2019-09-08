The Walmart located on Philips Highway was evacuated as a precaution Thursday after statements by an unhappy customer made reference to the Walmart in El Paso, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 11:53 a.m. police responded to 4250 Philips Highway in reference to a threatening phone call.

A Walmart employee told police they received a phone call from an unknown person, later identified as Juan Poole, who stated he was going to take action against Walmart. The Walmart employee reported that Poole made further statements to shoot up the Walmart and "security could not stop him."

Police say that when they replayed the message, Poole actually only made reference to the Walmart in El Paso, but never made any statements to shoot up Walmart. Therefore no charges were filed.

According to the incident report, JSO made contact with Poole at his job at Paramount Builders Inc. They advised him Walmart wanted him trespassed from their property. Poole told police he had $200 stolen from him at Walmart, that is why he was upset.

Police say that Poole became verbally combative and utilized his personal cell phone to record the encounter. Police say kept asking why he was trespassed numerous times.

The Walmart store reopened shortly after closing.