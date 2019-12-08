JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Baker County man was arrested Friday after police said he pulled a gun on his family. Deputies were called to the home on Tom Wilkerson Road for a report of an armed man. After the call was man, Robert Baker Jr. fled the scene, according to an incident report.

Family members said Baker pulled the handgun out during an argument making threats to shot them. He also threatened to shoot himself, the report states.

A deputy and his K9 officer were able to track down Baker and arrest him, the report states. He's being held in jail on $75,000 bond charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery by strangulation, resisting law enforcement officer and touch or strike commit harm to a k-9 officer.