Detectives are asking anyone who had contact with the man found tied up in the woods near the Suwannee and Columbia County line to come forward.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office discovered 29-year-old Steven McGee's body while on a walk near Fort White, then called the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office who notified the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Police found the body wrapped in a tarp and tied with a bungee cord.

Now, they're asking anyone who had contact with him from Friday, April 5th from noon until April 8th 10:00am. This includes in person, by phone, text or social media.

Police suspect foul play.