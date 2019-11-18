The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to an Amber Alert case from September that was issued for a missing 13-year-old Jacksonville boy.

Police safely located the boy but the suspect, Patrick Felton, 38, was not initially found by police.

Felton was arrested Saturday and charged with violation of parole, domestic battery in the presence of a child, fleeing and eluding, kidnapping, and reckless driving.

Police say they were able to find him thanks to a citizen tip.

On Sept. 21, around 8:04 p.m., police say they were called after Felton got into an altercation with the boy's mother. Felton was dropping the woman off at Baptist North Medical Center located at 11250 Baptist Health Drive but refused to let the boy exit the vehicle, JSO said.

Felton then drove off with the boy in his vehicle and hung up on the boy's mother, who demanded that he return the 13-year-old, police say.

Police said Felton then refused to answer his phone and his abandoned vehicle was located on Redpoll Avenue. At that point, JSO was able to safely located the boy but Felton was not with him.

Felton's next court date will be Dec. 10.

