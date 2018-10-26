The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old sophomore at West Nassau High School after hw texted out a picture captioned "don't come to school tomorrow" while holding a BB pistol resembling a revolver.

Police have charged the teen with "Written Threats to Kill," a felony, and transferred him to the Duval Juvenile Detention Facility.

NCSO said they received the tip Friday, October 26 after the text was sent to several other students at West Nassau High School Thursday evening.

Police arrested the teen just prior to him getting on the school bus Friday morning.

The student's initial response was that he was only joking around and had no intent to harm anyone, police say.

