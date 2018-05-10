The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Charles Deas III, 25, and charged him with second degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of his 3-month-old child.

On June 7, 2018 JSO responded to 1214 Labelle St. on the Westside to an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital and later died of head trauma, eventually ruled a homicide by an autopsy report.

According to JSO, Deas, the child's father, was in sole care, custody and control of the child when the fatal injuries were sustained.

In an interview with investigators, Deas admitted to JSO that his actions resulted in his son's death.

In a media briefing Friday, October 5, JSO said they believe the baby was shaken.

© 2018 WTLV