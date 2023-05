There is a scene across from the amenities center in the neighborhood on Stonehurst Parkway.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — There is law enforcement activity in the Stonehurst neighborhood Wednesday night.

Photos and videos from people in the neighborhood show SWAT activity.

There are also road closures in this area and a vehicle has been towed from the scene.