What happens next after missile strikes Poland?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Polish Government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens. Poland's President Andrzej Duda said they do not know who fired the rocket, but there is an investigation. First Coast News reached out to D. Amie Kreppel, University of Florida's Director for the Center of European Studies. FCN also reached out to Retired Three-Star Vice Admiral, Rick Snyder.

Synder said he would be surprised if the missile striking Poland, which is part of NATO, was deliberate. He doesn't believe the missile launch was intended to wage war with NATO.

However, Synder believes it is possible the rocket landed in Poland inadvertently.

"I think a more likely scenario is that perhaps one of these missiles was damaged as it was coming in and then took off course and malfunction in that manner," Snyder explained. "Ukraine is saying they destroyed a large number of those missiles with their anti missile defense systems."

Even if it was an accident, Dr. Kreppel said it could still escalate tension. Something the professor said affects US and EU relations.

"It absolutely affects us," Kreppel said. "And it doesn't matter that it's far away. The EU-US relationship accounts for a third of all global trade."

However, Dr. Kreppel does not think the missile strike is enough to invoke Article V, but it is not out of the question. Article V is the NATO agreement that if one member is attacked, all of them are. Plus, all 30 nations would have to agree to invoke the fifth article. Article IV is another option.

"Any NATO member state that feels threatened by another country outside of NATO is able to request a consultation," Kreppel said.