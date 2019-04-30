A pilot spraying some dairy fields west of Live Oak had a close call Monday morning. His plane was shot a couple of times.

Mike Emery of North Florida Ag Services said the pilot initially thought he was hit by a rock, but later saw the bullet holes during a plane inspection after he landed.

One of the bullets hit a strut under the plane, Emery told First Coast News. "If it hadn’t hit that strut it would've hit the fuel tank," he added.

North Florida Ag Services posted about the incident on its Facebook page saying a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

"Luckily the only casualty was a fan blade and a wheel strut. But how would you have felt if our pilot (a hard working newly married young man) was killed by your actions," a portion of the Facebook post states.

Emery said he's been in the business for 30 years and not everyone on the ground is happy to see them spraying. About four years ago, he said a woman threatened to shoot him down if they continued coming around.

Emery said most of the people in the area are use to the planes, "but new people move in and they don't understand," he said.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office also posted about the incident on its Facebook page. "Whoever shot this plane, not only put the pilot's life in jeopardy but innocent people on the ground, had this plane crashed," a portion of the post states.