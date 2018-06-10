ORANGE PARK — The Pink Ribbon Symposium offered resources to survivors and those still battling the disease.

Patricia Williams is one of many women fortunate enough to beat breast cancer.\

She's been cancer free for 21 years and wants to help in the fight for a cure.

"It was rough but we got over it, now we do a walk, and my daughter named a team after me," Williams said.

The support from her daughter and others is why she's back at the symposium for the fourth time.

"The people, the stories, and all the new stuff you can learn about cancer that's going on now," Williams said.

The battle against breast cancer is constantly evolving. That’s why the Pink Ribbon Symposium showcases the different ways to fight it.

The symposium brings in doctors, healthcare companies, nutrition speakers and support groups to create a one-stop shop.

Dr. Takaya Jones says building a sense of community can help others cope with cancer, and beat it.

"We always need to be reminded about updates in breast cancer. Prevention is so important, there's a 90% chance of beating it if you can detect it early, learn what your risk factors are and how you can prevent those things," Dr. Jones said.

Those small changes made a world of a difference for Williams.

"When I got cancer, I thought I’m not going to see my daughter grow up, but it's so different now, that was 21 years ago, there's a lot of new stuff now and you just have to get checked regularly," Williams said.

