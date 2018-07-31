LARGO, Fla. -- Todd Foster, a defense attorney who used to be a federal prosecutor, took notes as he listened to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri Tuesday morning reinforce his stance on why Michael Drejka, the shooter in a case that’s now spotlighting Florida’s "Stand Your Ground" law, hasn't been arrested.

“Under the Stand Your Ground law, the sheriff or the police department may not arrest someone unless there is probable cause to believe that the shooter's use of force was unreasonable,” said Foster.

The big takeaway from the press conference, Foster said, is that Gualtieri isn't prepared to make a decision based upon the evidence in their possession.

Gualtieri said there is evidence that hasn't been released to the public because the case is still open.

“We've seen different versions of the video and interviewed many people whose statements have not been considered by those offering their opinions,” says Gualtieri. “Not seen by the public or by the media.”

Gualtieri reiterated that while the only video of the shooting has been released, the agency can see a more crisp and close-up version with their technology.

“He may be looking for details in the video that we can't see from what we've been shown,” said Foster. “They have the ability to enhance video and audio.”

The reason the case hasn't been handed over to the state attorney's office, according to Foster, is because the sheriff must investigate all sides under the 'Stand Your Ground' law, from the shooter to the deceased.

“He's not saying he won't arrest, he’s not saying it's been declined,” says Foster. “He's saying the investigation is continuing. Once the investigation is complete, they will confirm with the prosecuting attorney to confirm if the person should be arrested.”

Gualtieri says Drejka is no longer in possession of the firearm used in the shooting and that they do not anticipate him fleeing the state or country.

Drejka is immune from arrest but still could face charges for fatally shooting McGlockton, Gualtieri said. The case remains in the hands of the sheriff's office and could be sent to the state attorney's office as early as this week for possible charges against Drejka.

"The easy thing, in some respects, would have been for me to arrest Drejka and kick it to the state attorney," Gualtieri said. "The easy thing is not the right thing or the legal thing to do based upon the application of law in this case."

Drejka killed McGlockton just outside a Clearwater Circle A convenience store. McGlockton's girlfriend parked in a parking spot for a disabled person, which appeared to make the 47-year-old Drejka angry.

All of it was captured on store surveillance video. McGlockton left the store and confronted Drejka, pushing him to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka shot him.

McGlockton died about 30 minutes later.

"The decision not to arrest Drejka at this station is the correct decision at this stage," Gualtieri said.

The Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance and the Clearwater chapter of the NAACP were supposed to join Gualtieri during Tuesday morning's news conference. The two groups did not attend.

"Here at the last minute, they decided not to come and I decided that we'll go ahead anyway and convey to you what I was going to convey with them there," Gualtieri said.

Following the news conference, the NAACP released a statement, which in part, said they "have no intentions of standing with the sheriff on this issue."

The group continues to call for an arrest.

"We also made it clear to the Ministerial Alliance that our stance would not change, which was mirrored by them," the NAACP said in its statement. "The Sheriff made mention in his press conference that he met with both groups and thought we were on the same page. The page we are on is that we were still calling for an arrest. The sheriff made it clear that "the bus had left his station", so the next stop (State Attorney McCabe’s office) would have to address this issue. We agreed that the sheriff should let the community know that the buck did not stop with his refusal to arrest Mr. Drejka."

All of the evidence in the case has not been made public, Gualtieri said. There are different versions of the surveillance video -- not different videos but different views and angles of the existing tape -- and other interviews authorities are examining.

The case has made national headlines in recent weeks as law enforcement didn't immediately arrest Drejka, who told deputies he was fearful for his life.

Gualtieri at an earlier news conference said the case would be referred to the Florida state attorney's office to consider whether the "stand your ground" law would apply as a possible defense or Drejka be charged.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have the right to stand their ground, and have a right to defend themselves when they believe they are in harm," Gualtieri said at the time.

He reiterated his support Tuesday.

"I support the concept of a 'stand your ground' law," he said but added he does think there is room for discussion to make it less ambiguous. However, Gualtieri didn't commit to laying out specifics right now.

"If you don't like the fact that {Drejka's} not sitting jail, go talk to the legislature," Gualtieri said.

