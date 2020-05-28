Pinellas County removes social distancing restrictions at beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners have extended the local state of emergency through June 5, but also approved lifting some restrictions.
Effective immediately, social distancing restrictions have been removed at the county's beaches, but beachgoers are still strongly encouraged to practice social-distancing anyway. Postage signage will stay at the beaches.
During a Thursday morning meeting, commissioners also approved:
- Beginning today, allowing hotel and motel pools to go back to operating at full capacity
- HOA, apartment, condo and all other pool operators can resume full capacity on June 1
- Childcare facility playgrounds can resume regular capacity and operations immediately
- Public playgrounds can reopen June 1 with strong social distancing and safety reminders
- People are still encouraged to wear face masks in public and practice physical distancing.
The Pinellas CARES programs have been extended, giving people and businesses an extra month to seek help.
Individuals and families who need help paying overdue rent, mortgages or utilities can apply through the Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance program. Residents who have lost jobs or significant income due to the pandemic can apply for one-time help by texting COVIDCARES to 898211. Anyone with questions can call 2-1-1 or click here.
Small business owners with commercial locations in Pinellas County can apply for small business grants. Those come in the form of one-time $5,000 payments to cover expenses like employee wages, vendor bills and rent costs.
