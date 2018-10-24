Police have released an additional photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in the mass shooting near TIAA Bank Field that injured 6 people and left three of those people in critical condition.

The picture tweeted by JSO Wednesday looks like this:

This vehicle is very similar to the car they released Tuesday:

The vehicle released Tuesday is described as a gray Nissan Altima or possibly Maxima. It is believed that someone shot a gun out of the passenger window of this vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect who shot six people on Sunday, just a half a mile away from TIAA Bank Field where thousands of fans were gathered to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans. Three were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

JSO reported that several shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. near A. Philip Randolph and Pippin Street. The victims, who were standing outside of a laundry mat, included five men and one woman ranging in the ages of 20 to 70 years old, according to JSO. They were all reported to have serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to UF Health.

