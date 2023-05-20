Surf's up, dog. Canine surfing event unleashes joy in Flagler County

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Surf's up in Flagler County at a very special surf competition. The rules are simple, ride the best wave and keep all four legs on the surfboard.
The annual 'Hang 8 Dog Surfing Event' went off without a hitch on Saturday. The event raises money for dogs in need along the First Coast.
The event included a dog-free surf session, costume contest, surf competition, activities for the little humans, dog specialty vendors and information about rescue dogs up for adoption.
Seascape & Landscape Photography of Scott Spradley caught photos of some of the action.