x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Surf's up, dog. Canine surfing event unleashes joy in Flagler County

The annual 'Hang 8 Dog Surfing Event' went off without a hitch on Saturday. The event raises money for dogs in need along the First Coast.

More Videos

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Surf's up in Flagler County at a very special surf competition. The rules are simple, ride the best wave and keep all four legs on the surfboard. 

The annual 'Hang 8 Dog Surfing Event' went off without a hitch on Saturday. The event raises money for dogs in need along the First Coast.

The event included a dog-free surf session, costume contest, surf competition, activities for the little humans, dog specialty vendors and information about rescue dogs up for adoption.

Seascape & Landscape Photography of Scott Spradley caught photos of some of the action.

PHOTOS:

Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Credit: Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley
Seascape & Landscape Photography of scott.spradley

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out