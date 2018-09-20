SALISBURY, MD -- Perdue Farms is sending truckloads of food and its Perdue Chicken Food Truck to the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The company hopes to help survivors and recovery efforts in the areas impacted by the storm.

Perdue is working with Feeding America to deliver a half million pounds of food -- the equivilant of 416,000 meals -- to local member food banks in the Carolinas. Perdue will have its first truckloads rolling into the region by Monday.

Perdue is also sending its Food Truck to hard hit Lumberton, N.C. to help provide survivors and first responders much-needed meals.

The food truck team is expected to begin serving meals this weekend.

The company has also provided ice to assist relief efforts during power outages.

Perdue is also pledging $250,000 to American Red Cross chapters in the region.

