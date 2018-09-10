Some people hear the words "hurricane" and they start to worry, even if it’s not headed directly toward them. Psychologists call it "anticipatory anxiety" and some here in North Florida have it.

The Saint Augustine area was hit twice in an 11-month period and some are still rebuilding to this day.

City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline, who had devastation of her own, said the lasting effects of these disasters has people on edge, even when a hurricane isn't directly headed their way.

"It's a fear,” she said. “We used to say 'oh we're preparing for a hurricane' but now we know we're preparing for a flood."

Sikes-Kline said she's talked to people in her community. “They get everything repaired and then comes Irma, and it knocks them out again."

Her home was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew. She came back after evacuating in 2016, and was forced to demolish her house and they rebuilt from scratch. After 21 months, she moved back into a house. The new house is standing at 10 feet 6 inches above sea level, which more than a foot higher than the city requirement.

Still, she said she hears a storm is coming, and immediately worries. “We're just all hypersensitive right now. Everyone I talked to is a little bit on edge, and worried, and feeling like I wish we could just get hurricane season over. When it was Irma they said it was going to come one way and it came another way."

Even though it's only a matter of time before another storm hits the First Coast, Commissioner Sikes-Kline said St. Augustine is resilient. “I know whatever comes our way as a community we'll come together and we'll get through it."

The commissioner also said the city is working to improve with drainage projects and pumping stations. They have a plan.

Having a plan is something psychologists say helps ease anxiety over storms.

