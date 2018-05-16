A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Atlantic Blvd. in East Arlington Wednesday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian attempted to cross Atlantic Blvd. just west of I-295, when they were struck by a vehicle traveling east.

According to JSO, the pedestrian wasn't using the nearby cross walk.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Traffic homicide detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

© 2018 WTLV