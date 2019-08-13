A man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash crash on the Westside on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that Brian A. Bennett, 36, of Jacksonville died as a result of hitting hit by a car.

Troopers say that the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Normandy Boulevard just west of Doloma Street.

That's when troopers say Bennett was crossing Normandy Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. They say that, for an unknown reason, Bennett walked into the path of the Impala resulting in the front bumper colliding with him.

The driver of the Impala was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, troopers say.

