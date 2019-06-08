The Florida Highway Patrol has just released the details of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Duval County on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at Airport Road and Duval Road place at around 6 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol official press release.

The driver of the Honda CR-V was a 60-year-old woman who was traveling east on Airport Road inside the travel lane, troopers say.

A 60-year old man , who has not been identified, was crossing diagonally north to south, outside of the designated crosswalk, heading toward Duval Road, according to FHP.

FHP says the car was unable to avoid the collision and hit the man in the travel lane.

The crash was not alcohol-related and the driver was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries, troopers say.