A hit and run in St. Augustine Saturday, October 6 has turned out to be a deadly one, as one of the two pedestrians involved has succumbed to his wounds.

The St. Augustine Police Department responded to a hit and run involving a male and a female around 9:25 p.m. last Saturday near the corner of N. Ponce de Leon Blvd and Dismukes Avenue.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Flagler hospital and the male was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center, according to police.

SAPD stated Friday morning, "It is with great sadness to report the male pedestrian succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital."

They added that their Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the homicide and trying to track down the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run.

The vehicle is described as a light four-door sedan, most likely to have front end damage and last seen heading northbound on N. Ponce De Leon Blvd.

If you have information about this vehicle or incident, the Saint Augustine Police Department asks you to contact their agency at 904-825-1070, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

© 2018 WTLV