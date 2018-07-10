KANSAS CITY – This week’s meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars sparked intrigue because it pitted the NFL's top-scoring offense against one of the most dominant defenses in the league.

Unstoppable force versus immovable object.

But, this contest didn’t live up to the billing. The Jaguars’ defense slowed the Chiefs’ offense, but Jacksonville still was no match for Kansas City, and the Chiefs improved to 5-0.

Here are three things we learned in the Chiefs’ 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

1. Kansas City can win ugly – In their first four games of the season, the Chiefs relied on the heroics of young quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his electrifying offense as they overwhelmed opponents at a dazzling and dizzying rate. Last week, the Chiefs trailed the Denver Broncos, but Mahomes led his team back, and the legend continued to grow. Sunday against Jacksonville, Mahomes and Co. were not in showtime mode.

Mahomes threw his first two interceptions of the season, and Jacksonville proved stingy in the red zone. However, with the offense struggling, Kansas City’s defenders picked up the slack (and, of course, Blake Bortles helped). Kansas City forced and recovered a Bortles fumble, and picked him off three times. The first interception went to defensive lineman Chris Jones, who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. The other two interceptions happened at the goal line to deny Jacksonville touchdowns.

Despite struggling to score with their usual ease, the Chiefs moved the ball throughout the game. But they had to settle for three field goals, and Mahomes didn't have a single touchdown pass (he rushed for one, and Kareem Hunt rushed for the other). One thing is clear: Although the Jaguars did a great job of taking away Rob Gronkowski in their meeting with the Patriots, they had no answer for another talented tight end. Travis Kelce racked up five catches for 100 yards. The Chiefs just have so many weapons to account for, and Kelce is more explosive and faster than Gronkowski at this point in their careers.

2. The Chiefs have work to do – Particularly on defense. Yes, they had the four takeaways to keep their team in control of this game. But the Chiefs’ defense doesn’t scare anyone and will have trouble against teams that have a quarterback who is more competent than Bortles or boast talented running backs. The Chiefs entered this game ranked last in the league by yielding 5.7 yards per rushing attempt, and they continued to struggle against the run this week despite the fact that Jacksonville was without Leonard Fournette.

T.J. Yeldon had 53 yards on 10 carries, and had the Jaguars not been in such a sizeable hole all game, they would have run the ball more. The Chiefs even let Bortles pick up chunks of yards (34 total) with his legs, including on a 21-yard touchdown run. Kansas City also has had trouble covering running backs out of the backfield. Yeldon had eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City’s defenders can thank Bortles for his poor decisions, because this game could have been a lot closer.

3. The Jaguars will always have a ceiling – And they can thank their quarterback for that. The great thing about Bortles is that he has the ability to keep his team in games. The bad thing about Blake Bortles is that he also keeps his opponents in games. Because of this, the Jaguars defense has to work that much harder to compensate. And because of Bortles and his ways, Jacksonville will remain limited against elite teams.

There certainly were times when he had his offense moving Sunday. He made some throws that were perfectly placed, allowing only his receiver to make a play. But others would go right to a defender, with no receiver in the area.

The Jaguars’ game plan for success is to establish the run game and then set up the play-action pass attack. However, because of the early hole he put his team in, the Jaguars had no choice but to throw the ball. Bortles attempted 61 passes — completing just 33 — en route to 430 passing yards.

Yes, the Jaguars pulled off an upset over the Patriots earlier this season. But that was an outlier. The Chiefs weren’t themselves on offense and still won comfortably. Imagine how ugly this thing would have been had the Chiefs had a field day with Jacksonville’s defense.

