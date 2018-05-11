JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A call from above to get out and vote in Tuesday’s midterms.

Packed pews at Mt. Sinai Baptist for the revival style worship. Rev. Jennifer Butler – one half of the traveling tour making its way across the South – turning to the faithful before election day. The event, "Moral Revival and Voting Rights," made stops in Atlanta and south Georgia prior to Jacksonville.

“There’s an important population of people that need to turn out to vote that sometimes feel disenfranchised,” Butler said about selecting the First Coast as a site for the event.

Butler’s Faith in Public Life – a D.C. based non-profit – and according to its mission -- "built on changing the role of faith in politics." Fellow guest pastor Rev. William Barber from Repairers of the Breach non-profit, speaking on the moral issues facing voters.

“What people need to understand is that Jacksonville is a national point of contention for any election at any given point in time,” Mt. Sinai Baptist Church pastor R.L. Gundy said.

A clipboard in the lobby asking those who might be waiting for Tuesday -- pledge that they’ll make voting a priority. Gundy added the work to get out the vote continues after the pews empty.

“The people who are here is to celebrate what many have already done and to encourage what they have done,” Gundy said.

Duval Country early voting reports show 223,903 ballots cast as of Sunday night. Butler explained her message to those who do not typically participate.

“People need to feel empowered, that their one vote can make a difference, these elections are so close that their one vote really matters,” Butler said.

