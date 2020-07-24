Sexual assault, harassment in military to be focus of live stream featuring family of Vanessa Guillen

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Actress Zuleyka Silver planned to host a social media live stream Saturday to discuss the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the military, she posted to her Facebook page Thursday.
Silver said the stream, which will include Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's sisters and their family attorney, Natalie Khawam, will be an opportunity for people to bring questions and comments.
Silver will be joined by fellow actresses Karina Luna and Lizza Monet Morales from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. CST. It will be streamed on We Are Mitu's Facebook and YouTube pages along with the Facebook page for Work From Home Network TV and their YouTube page.
Guillen disappeared April 22. Her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County. Guillen's family said she told them she was being sexually harassed but was afraid to report it to her superiors.
Her death sparked a nationwide movement, lead by Guillen's family, Khawam and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, to expose sexual harassment and assault in the military.
Guillen's story also inspired #IAmVanessaGuillen; a hashtag used by victims who want to share their own stories of harassment and assault.
"Vanessa signed up to defend our country and our rights when she enlisted," Silver wrote on her Facebook page. "Tragically, she was robbed from the opportunity to do so and now it’s our turn to take the baton that was passed to us as a nation when she went missing on April 22, 2020 and the Find Vanessa Guillen search began."
According to Silver, there will be several military members who have come forward with their #IAmVanessaGuillen stories that will also be featured on the live stream.
