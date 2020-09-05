ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — During the coronavirus pandemic, families have changed their routines to adjust to closures and restrictions.

For one in 54 kids, these changes can be detrimental to their growth. We are talking about children on the autism spectrum. The CDC says people on the spectrum thrive with routine, but most routines have been thrown out the window as parents with children on the spectrum are forced to merge school and home life and adjust how their child gets therapy.

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida K-12 schools will continue long-distance learning for the rest of the school year

For some, this means regression in their skills during the critical years of development.

Three-year-old Annabel is on the spectrum. Her mom, Sara Ortwein, says she is not listening as well and is having a hard time calming down since they've been staying home.

"It's been very hard for her," Ortwein says.

She says they've been doing therapy at home, but Annabel has regressed. "It sometimes keeps me up at night."

Annabel doesn't understand why they're home and not with her friends like usual. "At a certain point she started saying she doesn't have any friends. That nobody wants to be her friend," Ortwein explains.

She says she cries when her daughter says this.

Every child with autism is different, and Shannon Hube says her sons have improved. Bryce is already diagnosed and Brock is getting evaluated soon.

"He's picked up some new words and some things we didn't even know he could do from this homeschooling thing," Hube says.

Brock is nonverbal, but now he's saying words and writing his name.

"He's actually blown our minds," says Hube.

As places start reopening, routines can start getting back to normal. It'll be another adjustment going back to therapy and school in the fall.

Ortwein and Hube are both connected with Autism Speaks Jacksonville. Their annual walk has been postponed until October.

RELATED: Supporting students learning during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: High-tech interaction, inclusivity two pillars of Jax Zoo’s latest exhibit on prehistoric life