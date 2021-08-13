Parents protest mask mandate issued for local catholic schools by Diocese of St. Augustine

The mask mandate was approved by Bishop Estevez for all Catholic schools of the diocese, according to a letter sent to parents, which includes 37 schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, students and teachers gathered in Jacksonville Friday to protest the mask mandate issued by the Diocese of St. Augustine.

"As we begin the school year, masks will be required indoors for all employees, faculty, staff and students," the letter reads. "A county that has a positivity rate of ten percent of less will move to masks optional."

Parents expressed frustration over the new mask policy, saying that the decision was made last minute and without giving ample time for parents to find a new school if they don't agree with it.

"At this point, many families are in a frenzy trying to decide another option for their children’s education ONE DAY before school starts.," said Laura Meehan, a concerned parent. "We have hundreds of parents who are extremely disappointed."

As students head back to school under Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order to leave masks optional among schools and businesses is drawing national attention.

In his executive order, DeSantis said that any school that implements mask mandates would face the possibility of reduced federal funding.