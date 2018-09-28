Jacksonville, Fla. – Questions and concerns are being raised about a bus stop that requires students to cross over 5 lanes of busy traffic without an aide or a crosswalk.

Jason Jones has a daughter that rides the bus from the 7100 block of Normandy to “Path to Success” magnet middle school.

“A high school girl was killed crossing the street a few months ago, so I always drop my daughter off and pick her up because I won’t let her walk over Normandy,” Jones said.

Jones said he complained to the department of transportation after he got the new bus route at the start of the school year.

“This is the first time she’s ever had this dangerous bus stop but I was told there wasn’t enough students on this route to justify bringing in another bus,” he said.

Jones encourages other parents to check out the stop before allowing their student to walk without supervision.

