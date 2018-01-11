JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A video showing the last call for a Palatka Police Officer is starting to go viral with thousands of views and shares online after being posted for a little over a day on Facebook.

It happened when 53-year-old Officer Tom Tipton made his last call on his last shift on October 30th, sitting in his patrol car with the last time, with his infant granddaughter in his arms. To his shock, he suddenly heard two unexpected voices over his radio.

"I thought it sounded a little strange but then Tanner said 'Dad' and then I was like okay," said Tipton. "It was totally unexpected. It caught me completely off guard, which is kind of a tough thing to do."

Two of his sons wanted the final moments of his dream job to be just as they describe him, extraordinary.

With six kids in all, two away in the military, hey all expressed their thanks to their dad, each of his sons calling him a "hero".

Palatka officers are usually paid significantly less than others, causing the turnover rate to other departments to be a high one, but Tipton stayed loyal, despite his own personal battles

"I was diagnosed with lymphoma, it was a difficult battle, and I don't know that when you go through that if your body every completely, totally recovers."

His wife Tammy is thankful he can retire in one piece, used to a life worried for his safety.

"There are a lot of people who don’t like us, it’s a difficult time right now," said Tipton.

In a day and age critical of law enforcement, the family sees the video now as an opportunity to show the more personal side of an officer.

Tipton did beat his cancer, but he said this retirement will help him focus on his health and his family.

© 2018 WTLV