A wooden fence manufacturing business is a total loss after an early morning fire in Orange Park.

Employees with the R Champ Fencing company showed up for work on Thursday to a harrowing scene. They tell FCN that they had jobs to do today, but now, they aren't sure about their future.

The owner of the company says that he believes the fire had something to do with an employee he had to run off the property on Wednesday.

The owner of R Champ Fencing company says that same man came back on Thursday morning and started a small altercation with an employee that may have turned violent.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) could not comment on whether the fire was suspicious in nature.

JFRD says that their crews responded to assist Clay County Fire and Rescue in extinguishing the blaze. When they arrived, they advised that heavy fire was showing from the building.

The fire closed multiple lanes of Blanding Boulevard near Arora Boulevard on Thursday morning, but those lanes have since reopened.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. JFRD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.