Over 100,000 gallons of sewage was spilled in Ponte Vedra this week according to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The DEP says that on Wednesday a main failed and released an estimated 100,452 gallons of sewer onto the ground, onto the road, and into a stormwater system at Del Webb Parkway and Bay Breeze Drive.

The agency says that a stormwater pond was impacted by the overflow.

The line was repaired and cleanup of the stormwater ponds is underway, according to DEP.



To view a list of all received Public Notices of Pollution click here.