PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Nearly 150,000 women around the globe die each year from ovarian cancer according to health records. May 8 marks World Ovarian Cancer Day: a time researchers spread awareness and survivors take time to reflect.

"Time to pass them along perhaps to others who need them more than I do," Cynthia Weiss said about a set of headscarves.

She has been holding onto the pieces for years. Symbols of her survival, they were an everyday accessory for her younger self as she fought ovarian cancer. Now, she's looking to pass them on to someone else in need.

"My hair started falling out in clumps in October 2004, so deciding what was going to happen, I decided I was going to have it shaved off," Weiss said.

The stage 4 diagnosis at age 33 was a complete surprise to Weiss as it is for tens of thousands of American women each year.

"The scary thing about Ovarian Cancer is there is no diagnostic test for it, so many women are found in late state and there are not as many treatment options," she explained.

She was at a different time in her life; not yet married and before her daughter.

"The biggest thing that was weighing on my mind was making sure that I got to accomplish the things that I wanted to accomplish," Weiss said, "Become a wife, become a mother and work in the field that I wanted to work in."

Her strong will and even stronger treatment led to an initial clean bill of health in 2005. She now works at the Mayo Clinic where she was once treated. The same place where currently they are studying potential vaccines and new treatments for ovarian cancer. Advancements Weiss hopes one day will mean fewer women have to go through the same struggle.

"There’s a lot of work going on looking at diagnostics as well as prevention of occurrence. Because ovarian cancer is found so late, many women like myself end up having a recurrence," Weiss said.

The recurrence happened in 2007, but she was able to beat it again. Weiss went to Minnesota in early May for a 5k walk for awareness and a conference on gynecological cancers. She said it's a way to give back for those who cannot.

"By keeping them alive in our hearts, it really brings a lot of awareness to the journey that still exists," she said.

A journey Weiss said she will never forget.

