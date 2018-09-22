CLAY COUNTY — Officer Heather Lanier with the Orange Park Police Department is ordering challenge coins for sale in order to send the Clay County Honor Guard to the National Law Enforcement Memorial to honor deputy Zirbel.

Since deputy Zirbel’s funeral, one of his close friends, Heather Lanier, is healing.

“I’ve had my ups and downs but over the last week or so, now that Ben is home in Iowa, I’m at a little bit more peace,” Lanier said.

Lanier spent time with Zirbel on the Clay County Honor Guard.

Their bond grew when they went to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC in 2015.

“I got to see his sense of humor and just how contagious his laughter can be.”

She misses that laughter. Lanier thinks it’s important to continue the tradition and honor deputy Zirbel at the memorial next year.

“I want those officers to see just how big of a family they’re a part of. Because you don’t know it until you’re walking through the streets of DC and all you see is ‘thin blue line,’” Lanier said.

Lanier hopes that selling challenge coins can fund the trip.

Lanier ordered similar coins to raise money for three JSO officers who were injured in the line of duty in 2017.

Lanier says they raised over $6,000 for the officer’s families.

She feels that the coins carry meaning.

“It gives you a tangible way to not only help out but also help give tribute to Ben’s legacy,” Lanier said.

The coins will cost $20. You can order one by emailing Lanier at hlanier78@gmail.com.

She estimates they will arrive within a few weeks.

