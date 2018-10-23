Nice work, Orange Park Police Department. After investigating a car parked behind a closed business.

Officers noticed a man, identified as 36-year-old Brandon Francis, sitting in a car behind a closed business and their investigation led them to the seizure of a gun and narcotics.

According to the police report, when the officer approached Francis they saw a syringe in his lap. Frances attempted to conceal the syringe and denied it existed. Another officer saw what he believed to be marijuana in the car and upon searching found more drugs.

It appeared that Francis had been living in his car. Police also found:

863 grams of marijuana

222 grams of THC resin

44 pills of morphine

13 pills of hydrochloride

7 pills of Clonazepam

two scales

dozens of plastic baggies

plastic film containers

hundreds of marijuana plant seeds in plastic baggies

mushrooms

a silver spoon with gray cotton material which tested positive for opiates

several other containers with marijuana in it

a S&W revolver and 47 rounds of ammunition

Francis was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed trafficking of morphine, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, pills, possession of THC resin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

