Orange Park Medical Center changes name to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Medical Center is officially going by a new name.

As of Thursday, it's now HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, with HCA standing for Hospital Corporation of America.

CEO Lisa Valentine says they are the same hospital family, joining 48 other healthcare providers in Florida. Valentine says last year in Orange Park they cared for more than 110,000 patients who needed emergency care, performed more than 200 open-heart surgeries, and delivered over 2,000 babies.

Board of Trustees Member Dr. Deevid Miller spoke about the name change at their event Thursday.

"The name change allows our patients as well as the community to be informed that we're not just a stand-alone hospital," Miller said. "We're a hospital that's part of a major network that provides the largest amount of care in the state of Florida."