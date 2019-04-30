*Contains Spoilers*

Here's an opinion that may ruffle up a few feathers.

After the last Game of Thrones episode, 'The Long Night', it's abundantly clear that Jon Snow and Daenerys are both unfit to sit on the Iron Throne. But before you go all Arya on me, let me explain.

Both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen biggest claims to success was their ability to be a voice for the people. It's how Daenerys grew her army from five to 5,000 over the span of one season. It's also how Jon Snow got the backing of both the Night's Watch and the North, by standing up for what he believed in and fighting for the common man.

In the last episode, however, things changed.

In the episode before the 'The Long Night', directors set the stage for an epic dramatic battle so it wasn't something that would have come as a surprise for both Jon or Dany.

I mean heck, Arya, Tormund, Jamie, Brienne of Tarth and half the castle found enough time to get their last kicks in because they knew that they would all probably be dead by dawn. But where was Jon and Dany? Not rallying the troops that's for sure.

Cue the big battle. Jon and Danny watch from a cliff as half their army gets mercked in about three seconds.

"Oh well lol" they probably think as they proceed to take-off on their dragons and leave everyone on the ground.

They take to the sky to spend about five minutes roasting their enemies and about 45 minutes flying around in the clouds doing basically nothing.

Exhibit A:

Dany: "This is LIT"

Meanwhile, on the ground, the Unsullied are pretty much wiped out, Arya is almost killed about five times, Beric Dondarrion is brutally murdered and Lyanna Mormont battles a troll type thing 50 times her size and dies.

Not to mention, Dany didn't seem the least bit concerned that she couldn't see the signal to light the trench. You would think that she would be flying low enough to make sure she was in place when they needed her but nope, she was playing Chase-the-Ice-King as her loyal servants were murdered underneath her.

Thanks to Melisandre, the castle was saved for a bit longer. But what would have happened if the trench didn't light? Surely more casualties and perhaps we would have even lost Arya.

Jon Snow isn't innocent either. When he gets back to the Winterfell Castle in an attempt to save his brother Bran, he takes one look at Samuel Tarley who is getting destroyed by a pile of White Walkers and just keeps on going.

WTH? I understand that Bran is blood but honestly, a potato with eyes is more useful than him at this point and Sam has proved himself loyal to Jon over and over again.

Not only does he essentially leave his best mate to die, but he also doesn't even make it to the courtyard to rescue Bran because he's busy hiding behind a wall from the ice dragon.

SUMMARY: Jon Snow and Dany weren't there for their people when they needed them most, instead, they were galavanting off to chase the glory of killing the Ice King when their own people were getting murdered. They don't deserve the Iron Throne.

Don't @ me.

