JACKSONVILLE, Fla.---Seventeen people are now in jail following a five day operation initiated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Dubbed 'Operation Duval', JSO officers and other agencies announced the arrests from adults targeting young teens for sexual acts.

JSO said the adults were targeting 13 and 14 year old boys and girls for sexual acts. It's a reminder to parents to monitor your children and teens, making sure they're careful who they're talking to online.

“The suspects range in age from 19-67 years old," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Williams said the suspects were looking for 13 and 14 year-old boys and girls for sex using the internet.

“You know one of the things that surprises us in these investigations is the fact that some of these people that we arrested have no criminal history at all, but obviously they are heavily involved in this type of activity.”

One in particular is Edward Stanley. Stanley worked as child advocate in North Carolina. In town for a conference, Stanley used his computer and then phone in hopes of having sex with a fourteen year old girl. He was arrested shortly after showing up to the location he was expecting to meet the young girl.

Undercover officers posing online as potential prey were able to arrest 17 including Stanley and have warrants out for another two.

“Your child may be at home in a room, but they’ve got access to a whole bad and dangerous world on the internet and people need to, parents in particular, need to pay attention to that.”

Sheriff Williams says part of this problem is parents not being tech-savvy.

“You don’t have to be an expert, but you should educate yourselves on certain apps and on the gaming systems and the phones and that type of thing," Sheriff Williams said.

While JSO knows more people are out there looking for easy prey online, they’ll continue investigating, but say prevention is the best way to fight this.

“If the parents can get a hold of that, again work on the prevention side of the equation, I think we’ll be in better shape as community.”

© 2018 WTLV